The man using 'junk food' to stop food waste
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The man using 'junk food' to stop food waste

Adam Smith wants to tackle the world's food waste problem, and thinks his idea can feed millions of hungry people.

His Real Junk Food Project is a runner-up in the Food Chain's 2018 Global Food Champion Award in the BBC Food and Farming Awards.

Hear more from Adam on The Food Chain from BBC World Service.

  • 22 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Clever bins that save money