Video

One of the British survivors of the 2015 Tunisia beach attack has called on the government to create a fund to support all terror survivors.

Shirley Church, whose right leg had to be amputated following the attack, says her husband has had to pay for all her medical expenses.

The government says it is committed to providing comprehensive, swift support to victims of terrorist attacks and has set up a Victims of Terrorism Unit.

It says people are able to access a range of financial assistance.