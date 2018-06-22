Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How to manage your hay fever this summer
More than 20 million people could suffer hay fever this summer as unusually high levels of pollen sweep across the UK.
Jayde Pearson talks through some tips on how to manage hayfever.
-
22 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window