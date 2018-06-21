Media player
The story of Rashan Charles and the police
The death of a 20-year-old man who was restrained by a police officer was accidental, an inquest has found.
But how did Rashan Charles' death affect his community's relationship with the police?
Noel Phillips has been to Dalston.
21 Jun 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window