The story of Rashan Charles and the police
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The story of Rashan Charles and the police

The death of a 20-year-old man who was restrained by a police officer was accidental, an inquest has found.

But how did Rashan Charles' death affect his community's relationship with the police?

Noel Phillips has been to Dalston.

  • 21 Jun 2018
Go to next video: 'Burning homes will not give justice'