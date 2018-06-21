'How is my future is affected by Brexit'
Brexit and young people: 'No-one's told me how my future is affected'

As the UK prepares to leave the EU, what about those who were too young to vote on Brexit?

We asked students in Coventry for their thoughts.

  • 21 Jun 2018
