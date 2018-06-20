Hospital probes 'grossly failed families'
Video

Gosport hospital: Families 'grossly let down' by authorities

Bridget Reeves, whose grandmother Elsie Devine died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital, said the authorities "locked together" to cover up the truth of what happened.

She thanked the panel for their findings but listed a catalogue of previous failed inquiries and investigations.

Ms Reeves said those responsible for the deaths should face criminal justice as "only then can we put our loved ones to rest".

