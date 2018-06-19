Grenfell bodycam shows start of fire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grenfell firefighter bodycam shows start of fire
Bodycam footage shows the moment firefighters enter the flat where the Grenfell Tower fire began.
The video was shown at an inquiry into the blaze that killed 72 people.
-
19 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window