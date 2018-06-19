Grenfell bodycam shows start of fire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grenfell firefighter bodycam shows start of fire

Bodycam footage shows the moment firefighters enter the flat where the Grenfell Tower fire began.

The video was shown at an inquiry into the blaze that killed 72 people.

  • 19 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Silence held for Grenfell anniversary