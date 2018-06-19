Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cannabis licence will give son 'normal life'
The Home Secretary Sajid Javid has issued a licence for Alfie Dingley to receive cannabis-based drugs.
The six-year-old suffers from severe epilepsy and has hundreds of seizures a month.
Reacting to the news, his mother Hannah Deacon said she was "overwhelmed and delighted".
"It means he is now going to have a pretty much normal life. He will go to school, he can make friends, we can go on holiday," she told the BBC.
