May: Tax rise to help pay for NHS boost

Theresa May has said tax rises will be needed to help fund the £20bn boost in NHS funding announced by the government.

In a speech in London on Monday, the prime minister said "every penny must be well spent".

She said: "Some of the extra funding I am promising will come from using the money we will no longer spend on our annual membership subscription to the European Union after we have left."

But she added that "taxpayers will have to contribute a bit more in a fair and balanced way to support the NHS we all use".