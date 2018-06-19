The personal stylists helping women who can't find work
How important is your outfit when you're being interviewed for a job?

For Luxchmi, who lost her job before Christmas and has struggled to find work since, the answer turned out to be "very".

She visited Smart Works, a charity offering personal styling sessions and interview coaching to women struggling to find work.

