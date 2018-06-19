Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The personal stylists helping out-of-work women
How important is your outfit when you're being interviewed for a job?
For Luxchmi, who lost her job before Christmas and has struggled to find work since, the answer turned out to be "very".
She visited Smart Works, a charity offering personal styling sessions and interview coaching to women struggling to find work.
-
19 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window