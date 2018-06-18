How does gaming affect your brain?

Video

Hamish loves playing the video game Fortnite, but does his brain show signs of addiction?

He and his brother Noah had their brains scanned while playing.

Gaming addiction has been listed as a mental health condition for the first time by the World Health Organisation. Here are some tips for staying healthy and enjoying gaming.

