'How are Tories going to pay for NHS £20bn?'
It is unclear how the Conservative government will finance an extra £20bn a year for the NHS, the shadow foreign secretary has said.

Emily Thornberry said Theresa May has not specified which taxes will rise or by how much to pay, or how much borrowing will have to rise.

  • 17 Jun 2018