Glasgow School of Art 'extensively damaged'
Damage to the Glasgow School of Art after a fire is "exceptionally significant", a senior firefighter has said.

Scotland Fire and Rescue Service's Peter Heath tells the BBC's Jon Kay the Mackintosh Building had been "extensively damaged" by the blaze, only four years after a similar fire ravaged the iconic site.

  • 16 Jun 2018