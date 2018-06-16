Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'It's devastating': Glaswegians react to School of Art fire
A large fire has broken out at the Glasgow School of Art for the second time in four years.
Flames and plumes of smoke engulfed the world-renowned Mackintosh building in the city centre.
The building was due to re-open next year following a multi-million pound restoration project.
-
16 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window