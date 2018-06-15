Video

Boxer Luke Evans has described the moment he told his mum about a knife attack that left him with career-threatening injuries.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Chris Latchem, he said: “When she opened the door she just burst out crying and it made me cry. She couldn’t even look at me, it broke my heart.”

Less than 12 months on Luke has made a full recovery and is ready to return to the ring when he boxes at Bolton’s Macron Stadium on Saturday.