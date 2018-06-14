'I was upset but I didn't know how to express it'

Video

In the year since the Grenfell Tower fire, more than 500 children have been referred to the children's mental health service for therapy after showing signs of post traumatic stress disorder.

Outreach workers are continuing to look for many more children who might need help. Thousands of adults are also being offered therapy, in one of the biggest operations the NHS has ever mounted.

Schools close to the tower have been finding ways for children to talk about their feelings, and BBC Radio 4 reporter Andrew Bomford has been given unique access to some of them.