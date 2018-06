Video

It is a year since the Grenfell Tower fire, which led to the deaths of 72 people.

At the start of the ongoing inquiry, family, friends and loved ones paid tribute to those who died.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme has collated some of those moments, alongside the names of all those who died.

