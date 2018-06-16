Brexit comic laughs at our leaders
Video

The Brexit comic using satire to 'laugh at our leaders'

Illustrator Mike Dicks started The Brexit comic to poke fun at the UK's political leadership as he underwent cancer treatment.

When the crowd-funded first edition completely sold out, he realised his satire might sustain him working a short walk from his bed.

  • 16 Jun 2018
