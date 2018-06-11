'I'm glad I was the first to wear a turban'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I'm glad I was the first guardsman to wear a turban'
Coldstream Guards soldier Charanpreet Singh Lall reflects on wearing his turban during the Trooping the Colour parade.
He was one of around 1,000 soldiers who took part in the ceremony marking the Queen's official birthday on Saturday.
-
11 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window