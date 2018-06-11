Media player
Graduates 'to be detectives in 12 weeks'
Police forces in England and Wales are targeting graduates in a bid to plug a shortfall of 5,000 investigators.
South Wales Police Chief Constable Matt Jukes said forces are hoping to attract university leavers to the 12-week programme
11 Jun 2018
