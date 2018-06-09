Duke and Duchess of Sussex join Queen at Trooping the Colour

Media player
Harry and Meghan join Queen at Trooping the Colour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined the Queen for the Trooping the Colour parade to mark her 92nd birthday.
Crowds cheered when the couple, who have returned from their honeymoon, emerged in a horse and carriage on Saturday.
They were part of a procession which also included the Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge.
09 Jun 2018
