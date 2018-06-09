Tim Farron: Mark Carne should have turned down CBE

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tim Farron: Network Rail boss should have turned down CBE
Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron has reacted angrily after the outgoing boss of Network Rail was appointed a CBE amid continued rail disruption.
Mark Carne was included in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for his services to the railway industry.
Mr Farron told BBC Breakfast: "This is a moment when our rail leaders do not need pats on the back, they need a kick up the backside."
-
09 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window