Sir Elton John: 'Prince Harry has inherited Diana's gift'
Sir Elton John has praised Prince Harry, saying that the royal has "inherited his mother’s ability to walk into a room and make... everyone feel equal".
The singer spoke exclusively to Newsnight after delivering the Diana, Princess of Wales Lecture on HIV in London.
08 Jun 2018
