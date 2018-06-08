'Prince Harry has inherited Diana's gift'
Sir Elton John: 'Prince Harry has inherited Diana's gift'

Sir Elton John has praised Prince Harry, saying that the royal has "inherited his mother’s ability to walk into a room and make... everyone feel equal".

The singer spoke exclusively to Newsnight after delivering the Diana, Princess of Wales Lecture on HIV in London.

  • 08 Jun 2018
