'I pressed button on over 300 bombs'

A man accused of preparing acts of terrorism has said he detonated more than 300 bombs in Afghanistan, a court has heard.

Khalid Ali, 28, was arrested in Westminster in April 2017, where the Old Bailey heard three knives were found on his person.

The court was shown video footage of a police interview last year, where he admitted being in Afghanistan and detonating explosives.

When asked if the bombs killed anyone, he said: "I will remain silent."

He denies all charges.