Dancing on the Streets by Sadhbh Inman
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dancing on the Streets, read by Ishan Ganjoor

A Top 50 shortlisted story from BBC Radio 2's 500 Words 2018 competition, in the 10 to 13 age category. Read by Ishan Ganjoor.. Discover more stories at bbc.co.uk/500words

  • 08 Jun 2018