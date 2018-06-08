The Poo Fairy by Evan Boxall
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Poo Fairy, read by Lauren Cornelius from the BBC Radio Drama Company

A Top 50 shortlisted story from BBC Radio 2's 500 Words 2018 competition, in the 5 to 9 age category. Read by Lauren Cornelius from the BBC Radio Drama Company. Discover more stories at bbc.co.uk/500words

  • 08 Jun 2018