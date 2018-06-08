Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leo Varadkar says Irish border poll is a bad idea
The taioseach (Irish prime minister) has said a referendum on a united Ireland would be "divisive" and a "bad idea".
Leo Varadkar, who is visiting Northern Ireland on Friday, added that he believes republicans would be "defeated" if there was a vote on unity.
-
08 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window