Vardakar says border poll is a bad idea
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Leo Varadkar says Irish border poll is a bad idea

The taioseach (Irish prime minister) has said a referendum on a united Ireland would be "divisive" and a "bad idea".

Leo Varadkar, who is visiting Northern Ireland on Friday, added that he believes republicans would be "defeated" if there was a vote on unity.

  • 08 Jun 2018