Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why is House of Fraser failing?
A look at what went wrong for the department store chain after the announcement of the company's plans to close 31 of its 59 shops.
-
07 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window