Woman raped by stepfather challenges law

A woman, sexually abused and raped by her stepfather between the ages of four and 16, is challenging a law which bars victims of crime who lived under the "same roof" as their attacker before October 1979, from receiving compensation.

The woman, known for legal reasons as JT, finally told the police when she was in her 40s and her abuser was jailed for 14 years.

She says being denied compensation was like "a kick in the teeth".