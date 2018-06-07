Terror suspect arrest caught on bodycam

Video

An Old Bailey jury has been shown police bodycam footage of a man being arrested in Whitehall last year while carrying three knives.

Prosecutors claim Khalid Ali, 28, was intercepted while on his way to carry out a terror attack on 27 April 2017.

Mr Ali - who has pleaded not guilty to possessing explosives overseas and preparing an act of terrorism in the UK - later told police the knives were for his "protection", the court heard.