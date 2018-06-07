Video

Formula E's electric cars, which can be seen racing on street tracks from Marrakesh to Montreal, are billed as the future of motorsport.

But with new petrol and diesel vehicles facing a ban from 2040, the technology Formula E is developing has a place beyond the race tracks too.

Newsbeat Reporter Ellie Roper has been following team DS Virgin Racing, finding out how Formula E tech is being directly applied to the consumer vehicles we'll all soon be buying.

Idris Elba, Sienna Miller, Orlando Bloom and Sir Richard Branson make an appearance too.

