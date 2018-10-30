Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Who is George Soros?
Hungarian-American businessman and philanthropist George Soros has become a divisive figure in global politics and has been ostracised by his home country.
He was the first person targeted in the recent mail-bomb attacks against high-profile critics of President Trump in the United States, and has been the topic of numerous fake news stories and conspiracy theories.
But who is George Soros? James Wignall takes a look at the man behind the headlines.
-
30 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window