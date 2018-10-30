Who is George Soros?
Video

Hungarian-American businessman and philanthropist George Soros has become a divisive figure in global politics and has been ostracised by his home country.

He was the first person targeted in the recent mail-bomb attacks against high-profile critics of President Trump in the United States, and has been the topic of numerous fake news stories and conspiracy theories.

But who is George Soros? James Wignall takes a look at the man behind the headlines.

