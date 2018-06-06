'Lies' about man who reported Grenfell fire

Video

The lawyer representing Behailu Kebede, the occupant of the fourth-floor flat in which the Grenfell Tower fire started, has criticised the "lies" that have been written about him.

Rajiv Menon QC told the public inquiry into last year's blaze that Mr Kebede acted quickly when he was woken by a fire alarm in his flat.

He said it was “nasty lie” to falsely report that Mr Kebede packed a suitcase before leaving.