'Lies' about man who reported Grenfell fire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grenfell inquiry: 'Lies' told about man who discovered fire
The lawyer representing Behailu Kebede, the occupant of the fourth-floor flat in which the Grenfell Tower fire started, has criticised the "lies" that have been written about him.
Rajiv Menon QC told the public inquiry into last year's blaze that Mr Kebede acted quickly when he was woken by a fire alarm in his flat.
He said it was “nasty lie” to falsely report that Mr Kebede packed a suitcase before leaving.
-
06 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window