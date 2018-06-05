Media player
Earlier in the week, German tennis player Alexander Zverev's inability to understand the accent of a journalist from Yorkshire during a press conference at the French Open amused fans.
On Wednesday, having lost his quarter-final to Austrian Dominic Thiem, it fell to the journalist to cheer up the World number three.
05 Jun 2018
