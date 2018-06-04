Safaa Boular's pillow talk

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Safaa Boular: How convicted teenager worried about her Syria phone.
Safaa Boular, convicted of preparing acts of terrorism, talks to her mother about whether police have found her secret Syria phone. It was hidden in a pillow at home. The security services were listening to the phone call.
-
04 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-44364129/safaa-boular-how-convicted-teenager-worried-about-her-syria-phoneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window