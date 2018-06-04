Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tessa Jowell: Her last campaign
In 2017, Dame Tessa Jowell was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Before she died, she successfully campaigned for better access to brain cancer treatment on the NHS.
-
04 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window