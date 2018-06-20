Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Charlie changed our lives completely'
The parents of Charlie Gard say they want a change in the law to help people 'in the same boat'.
Eleven-month-old Charlie was at the centre of a legal battle over his treatment, and died last year.
-
20 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window