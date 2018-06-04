Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'It's a Cuba Gooding sandwich'
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr was being interviewed about his new role in musical Chicago when he took over hosting of BBC Breakfast from Charlie and Louise.
The 50-year-old is best known for his role in the 1996 film Jerry Maguire for which he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
04 Jun 2018
