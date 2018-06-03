London Bridge attack marked one year on

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Bridge attack remembered one year on
A memorial service has been held in memory of those killed in the London Bridge attack in June 2017.
Eight died and 48 were injured by three men who drove into pedestrians, then stabbed people in Borough Market.
-
03 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window