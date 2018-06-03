Javid: My priority is to keep our country safe
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Javid: My number one priority is to keep our country safe

Announcing 2,000 more security service officers, Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the terror threat is "top of my mind".

He also said there was more work to be done with neighbourhood policing to help disrupt extremist plots earlier on - including improving information sharing by M15.

  • 03 Jun 2018