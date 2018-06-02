Has London Bridge's only British victim been forgotten?
London Bridge attack: Father 'left out' of memorial

Simon McCullan, father of the only British victim of London Bridge attack, says he was not involved in preparations for Sunday's commemoration service.

He also wanted to put up a plaque to his son, James McCullan, but wasn't given permission.

Southwark Council says it has tried to arrange a "thoughtful and fitting" commemoration with "limited resources".

