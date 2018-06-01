Nigeria's 'snazzy' sold-out World Cup kit

Nigeria's 'snazzy' sell-out World Cup kit
Shoppers queued outside for hours to try to get their hands on Nigeria's new World Cup football kit in central London.

The Nigeria Football Federation says there were three million pre-orders for its replica shirts, and they've been selling out online.

So why is it proving so popular?

  • 01 Jun 2018
