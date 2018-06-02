Jeremy Thorpe 'hit-man' could be alive

Video

The man at the heart of the Jeremy Thorpe scandal says police did not look hard enough for a suspect, who may still be alive.

Norman Scott, who claims to be the gay ex-lover of the former Liberal leader, was told an investigation into police tampering with evidence was closed in 2017.

But now Gwent Police has reopened the investigation after it may have wrongly assumed Andrew Newton - who claimed he was hired to kill Mr Scott but lost his nerve, killing his dog instead - was dead.