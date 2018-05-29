We were told to stay put - Grenfell dad

Video

The father of five-year-old Isaac Paulos, who died in the Grenfell Tower fire, has told the inquiry into the blaze that every day he wonders what the outcome would have been if he had ignored the advice to "stay put" in his flat on the night of the fire.

Paulos Tekle said he was "trusting the authorities" and said that even when they knocked on his flat's door it was not to rescue his family but to advise them to stay where they were.