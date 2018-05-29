Video

Hospital staff who saved the lives of poisoned Russians Sergei and Yulia Skripal have revealed the concerns they had when it emerged they were dealing with victims of a nerve agent attack.

The Skripals had been found slumped on a bench on 4 March - but staff treating them at Salisbury District Hospital did not initially know the reason why.

