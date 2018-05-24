Ex-Murdoch executive on phone hacking

Video

Les Hinton worked with Rupert Murdoch for over 50 years.

He told BBC Hardtalk’s Zeinab Badawi that he knew nothing about phone hacking that was undertaken by journalists in the UK, but did not wish to "diminish the crimes that took place".

Mr Hinton was the executive chairman of News International during a period where the voicemail of the murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler and many others were illegally accessed.

He resigned from Murdoch’s News Corporation in 2011.

Phone-hacking trial explained

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full at various times between Thursday 24 May 2018 and Saturday 26 May 2018 on BBC World News and BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer (UK only).