What rediscovered letters from a suffragist show us
Suffragist Ray Costelloe wrote letters home as she travelled the country in 1908 in her horse-drawn caravan, canvassing for women's right to vote.
Actress Miriam Margolyes, who went to the same Cambridge University college as Ray, reflects on what those century-old letters show us about that time.
29 May 2018
