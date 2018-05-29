The letters that inspired Miriam Margolyes
What rediscovered letters from a suffragist show us

Suffragist Ray Costelloe wrote letters home as she travelled the country in 1908 in her horse-drawn caravan, canvassing for women's right to vote.

Actress Miriam Margolyes, who went to the same Cambridge University college as Ray, reflects on what those century-old letters show us about that time.

