'My brother's in the police - he was racially abused'
In a speech to the Police Federation's conference, the home secretary said he understood the pressures police face because his brother is a Chief Superintendent.

He told how he had once gone out on patrol with him in Bristol, and witnessed him being racially abused.

  • 23 May 2018