'It is not simply about police numbers alone'

The new Home Secretary Sajid Javid says he wants to "re-set the relationship" between the Government and the police, promising to prioritise police funding.

However, Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary Zoe Billingham, tells Radio 4's World at One that while Police numbers are really important, it is also about "have they got the resources, have they got the technology, have they got the kit to enable them to get out and do the right job on behalf of the public?"

She added it was "this whole mix of factors that are actually leading to the pressures that we're seeing within the service at the moment."