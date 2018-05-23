Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grenfell Tower inquiry: What questions will be answered?
An inquiry has begun into the huge London tower block fire on 14 June 2017 that killed 72 people.
The BBC's Frankie McCamley explains the aims of the Grenfell Tower inquiry.
-
23 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window